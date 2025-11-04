Influencer Found Dead in Hotel Bathtub, Police Launch Murder Investigation

A murder investigation has reportedly been launched after Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh was found dead in a hotel bathtub in Malaysia last month.

According to local media reports, Iris' body was discovered around 1:40 PM local time on October 22 in Kuala Lumpur. The incident was initially considered a "sudden death report" ... but now New Straits Times reports that Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus says it's being handled as a murder case.

The last person Iris was reportedly seen with was Malaysian rapper Namewee, 42, who was allegedly in the same room as Iris when she passed away.

According to The Star in Malaysia, Marsus said Namewee was arrested the day of the incident "for alleged possession and use of drugs but was released after pleading not guilty to drug-related charges at the Jalan Duta Court on October 24."

Marsus reportedly said the rapper tested positive for drugs, but Namewee denied taking illicit substances in an Instagram post, writing, "at most I've been drinking more recently."

In the post, Namewee went on to accuse the ambulance of showing up "nearly an hour late."

According to reports, Namewee is not currently a suspect in the ongoing investigation.

Iris was 31.