Rapper Young Bleed Dead at 51 Following Brain Aneurysm

Rapper Young Bleed has passed away following complications from a brain aneurysm.

His son, Ty'Gee Ramon, took to Instagram Monday to announce the "unreal" news that his father "gained his angels wings" on Saturday ... and remember his father and his legacy, which he said he plans to continue.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ty'Gee, the eldest son of Young Bleed, said his father never dealt with "real health issues" but confirmed he had high blood pressure and would take medicine routinely. He explained his fatal health scare that landed him in the hospital as "a natural thing."

We told you about his medical emergency ... the Louisiana hip-hop pioneer -- born Glenn Clifton Jr. -- was rushed to the hospital just days after a well-received performance at the Cash Money Verzuz No Limit event at ComplexCon in October.

Play video content TMZ.com

The mother to his 10-year-old son, Tameka Long -- AKA Madamm Meek -- told us he had high blood pressure and a heart condition ... and was in the ICU and on a ventilator after suffering a brain aneurysm caused by internal bleeding.

Young Bleed's mom confirmed his hospitalization was completely unexpected via a GoFundMe she set up to assist with medical costs.

As you know, Young Bleed helped put Baton Rouge hip-hop on the map in the late 1990s, gaining notoriety with his Master P collaboration on the 1997's soundtrack "I'm Bout It." His 1998 album, My Balls & My Word, went gold and reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 when it was released under Master P's No Limit label.

He continued doing what he loved until his death at 51.