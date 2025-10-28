Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rapper Young Bleed Fighting For Life in ICU Days After Cash Money-No Limit Verzuz

By TMZ Staff
Published
young bleed No Limit Records 1

Baton Rouge rapper Young Bleed is currently in an ICU in serious condition -- just days after having the world shout "How U do dat there" during his grand appearance at ComplexCon.

Bogus media reports pronounced the 47-year-old rapper dead on Tuesday, but Young Bleed's sister, Tedra, sent out a defiant message on behalf of his family, stating that he was still alive in the ICU.

Young-Bleed-x-1

Bleed's mom says she was inundated with calls and social media posts from people in mourning after the fake news spread online. So, she and the rest of Bleed's family demanded everyone STOP reaching out to her and posting RIP messages!!!

102825_young_bleed_kal
Performing At ComplexCon
TMZ.com

On Saturday, Bleed was full of energy when he performed his signature hit, "How Ya Do That" for ComplexCon, but we're told he's since suffered a major medical emergency.

Story developing ...

