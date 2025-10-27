Tamar Braxton Makes Birdman Drink Water At Cash Money-No Limit Verzuz

Play video content TMZ.com

Birdman closed out the Cash Money Verzuz No Limit celebration with a classic Birdman rant — he started with straight shots and then popped bottles!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Birdman on stage at the Verzuz, taking merry swigs of his bottle of alcohol — before his faithful sister-in-law Tamar Braxton stepped in!!!

As B.G. performed his classic track “Cash Money Is An Army,” you can see Tamar urging Birdman not to go so hard on the bubbly — and offers him up water to even things out.

Tamar was on the sidelines serving as his personal assistant, blotting the sweat from his brow, hyping up the section — whatever it took!!!

Cash Money and No Limit showed mutual respect for one another on stage, rapping each other's songs, but Birdman didn't feel the same for AWOL Hot Boy Turk, and fried his life live on the livestream ... "Shout out to Turk, you a lil bitch mane, but we gone f**k witchu when we gone f**k witchu!!!”

If you recall, things have been rocky since Turk was booted from the Cash Money Reunion tour and Birdman let it be known he had a belt waiting for that azz if he ever returns to the fold.

Damn Turks live reaction to Birdman calling him a lil bitch 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/YhfEr1mYYt — The Don🌗📡🗽impeccable (@don_kween4e) October 26, 2025 @don_kween4e

Turk held his own Verzuz watch party far from the Vegas location and was forced to eat crow when Birdman called him out.

