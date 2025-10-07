Cash Money & No Limit Records Facing Off in Winner-Takes-All Verzuz

Master P keeps trying to retire from rap in favor of basketball, but the game keeps pulling him back in ... like a No Limit Records Verzuz Cash Money Records showdown!!!

During this year's ComplexCon, Birdman and his legacy will be squaring off against P's in a battle for New Orleans hip hop's soul. No, seriously.

Thankfully for the culture and music history, No Limit and Cash Money's rivalry never crossed the line like other rap feuds, but their competition moved mountains for the future of Southern hip hop.

P's No Limit has claimed to have sold over 100 million albums worldwide, while Cash Money is owning up to more than 1 billion ... Drake, Nicki Minaj and of course, Lil Wayne + Young Money being the X-factor in the numbers tally.

Of course, the legendary careers of Tru, Big Tymers, Mia X, Juvenile, Silkk The Shocker, B.G., C-Murder, and many more also will impact the battle, which will be streamed -- live from Las Vegas on October 24.