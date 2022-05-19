Onyx Say Verzuz Debacle Wasn't Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Fault

Play video content TMZ.com

Veteran rap group Onyx isn't tripping about their recent Verzuz with Cypress Hill, even though CH is roasting Triller for not promoting the matchup like previous editions.

We caught Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz out in NYC who were big excited to promote their new album, "Onyx Versus Everybody," but downplayed the notion that Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland didn't hold up their end of the bargain when it comes to marketing.

The event went down as part of a Triller fight night card, which featured Evander Holyfield's son Evan -- getting slammed da duh duh, btw -- but wasn't streamed on IG Live the way past Verzuz battles have been.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Onyx also feels regardless if you saw the battle or not, CH got rolled up, lit and smoked like B-Real's Dr. Greenthumb cannabis brand!!!

Following the event, B-Real was so pissed at Triller/Verzuz's PPV decision, he made a 10-minute video explaining to fans why the move was a big L for hip hop culture.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.