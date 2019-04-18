Cypress Hill Blown Away By Getting Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Cypress Hill Blown Away by Hollywood Star ... More to Celebrate on 420!!!

Cypress Hill is living proof that blazing trails, and trees, can lead you to great things ... like your very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The rap group straight outta South Gate, Cali got their star Thursday on Hollywood Blvd., and the guys tell us they were "blown away" by the honor. Sen Dog says it's something none of them ever expected.

B-Real got even more reflective, talking about how far they've come since they were young men coming up in the biz together. He also got real about the obstacles they've faced over the years due to their unabashed love for cannabis.

Cypress Hill's scheduled to perform at a 4/20 event up in Vancouver Saturday, but there's now pushback from organizers who think a big concert is taking things too far.

The hip-hop legends admit there's an abundance of 4/20 celebrating going on these days, but they're all for it ... and still have every intention of lighting up Vancouver.