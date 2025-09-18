Shaq's Sacramento State To Scrimmage Master P's University of New Orleans

Shaquille O'Neal's Sacramento State and Master P's University of New Orleans basketball programs are going head-to-head in an epic scrimmage showdown ... a matchup made in TMZ Sports heaven!!

Just last week, we reported the rap legend -- who recently became the president of basketball operations at UNO -- wanted to set up a friendly competition with the Hall of Famer's Hornets ... and the Big Aristotle told us he was 100% in!!

Fast forward to Thursday ... and the two schools are now set to hit the hardwood on October 18 at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans for a spectacle called the "Southwest Shootout."

"We want to show how coming together as a community can open doors and create possibilities," P said. "This is bigger than basketball; we are empowering the next generation."

"We are set to host a special scrimmage that goes far beyond the sport itself, with a shared vision to bring the community together and inspire the next generation, this exhibition game is a celebration of unity, empowerment, and mentorship."

The event will help Sac State head coach Mike Bibby (yeah, THAT Mike Bibby) and UNO coach Stacy Hollowell assess their talent going into the 2025-26 season ... and is being put on by the Team Hope Foundation.

It'll be a night of entertainment, too ... with P promising a star-studded crowd filled with NBAers, NFLers and celebrities.

The coolest part?? P says there will also be thousands of middle schoolers and their parents invited to check it all out.