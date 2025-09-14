Shaquille O'Neal Wants Sac State Vs. UNO Bet With Master P, 'I'll Put Whatever'

Play video content TMZSports.com

If and when Shaquille O'Neal's Sacramento State men's basketball team faces off with Master P's University of New Orleans squad ... the NBA legend says he wants a whole lot more on the line than bragging rights.

During a chat with TMZ Sports this week, the Big Diesel -- who's the Hornets' general manager -- made it clear he's ready to "put whatever" on the line when it comes to CSUS vs. UNO.

"You tell Master P," O'Neal said, "when we do this game, if we're allowed to put a little wager on it, I'll put whatever."

If the two schools do meet up this year, it'd have to be a scrimmage ... as the 2025-26 schedule is already set in stone. But Shaq said he'd definitely wait for 2026-27 if it got to that point.

We already know Master P -- who was tapped to run things at UNO earlier this year -- is ready for the matchup ... as he told us earlier this month it'd "be big for the culture in New Orleans."

