Roy Jones Jr. Agrees to Ref Shaq Vs. Charlie Mack Boxing Match

If Shaquille O'Neal and Charlie Mack do end up throwing hands in a celebrity boxing match later this year ... none other than Roy Jones Jr. has called dibs on refereeing it!!

The legendary pugilist said in a video statement to TMZ Sports this week he'll don the zebra stripes if and when Shaq and Mack lace up the gloves.

"If that jumps off," he told us, "I'ma definitely be the referee. Without question."

Mack -- Will Smith's former security guy -- first challenged the former Lakers superstar to a duel back on Aug. 18 ... when he told Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman he jokingly had some decades-old beef with the Big Diesel.

Shaq seemed to agree to the scrap a day later, when he took to his IG page to exclaim, "Name the time and the place and I'll be there."

Our sources say Shaq's yet to put pen to contract -- though there's hope now that Jones Jr.'s involved, an official pact will be on the way.