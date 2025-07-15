Shaquille O'Neal Fumes At RGIII ... 'I'm Going To Punch You In Your F***ing Face'

Play video content Off The Record Podcast

Shaquille O'Neal just sent a stern warning to Robert Griffin III ... telling the Heisman Trophy winner if he continues to keep Angel Reese's name in his mouth, the Big Diesel is going to serve up a big ol' knuckle sandwich.

The NBA legend took aim at RGIII during an appearance on the "Off The Record" podcast this week ... going off on the former NFL quarterback for re-posting a racist meme of Reese on his X page.

"RGIII," Shaq said as he took off his sunglasses and stared into a camera. "Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I'm going to punch you in your f***ing face. OK? It's enough."

"I don't usually do stuff like this," he added, "but just stop it, bro. You got your job, you got your podcast, leave my Angel Reese alone."

Griffin III shared the image on July 10 ... just after Reese was named as the cover athlete for the WNBA edition of NBA 2K26. In his post, RGIII called on his fans to condemn it -- but he was heavily criticized for giving it more life by re-posting it.

Shaq was clearly one of those critics ... as he added on the pod that he actaully had to tell Reese "not to respond" to RGIII.

"F***ing stop it," he said. "That's the last time, OK? Thank you."

Shaq then went on to throw some shade Griffin's way ... insisting all he'll be remembered for is his podcast.

"That should tell you you're not that f***ing great," he said. "Leave those girls alone. You already spoke on it, let it go. Let it go."