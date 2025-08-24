Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Weighs In On NBA Legend's Boxing Match, 'He's Old!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shaquille O'Neal just agreed to a boxing match with a famous bodyguard ... and his son tells TMZ Sports even though the legend might be a bit old for this kinda thing, he'll support him nonetheless!!

We spoke with Myles at LAX this week ... fresh off Shaq's response to Will Smith's former security guy Charlie Mack, who challenged him to a celebrity boxing match.

Myles, a DJ, was caught off guard by Shaq's acceptance ... especially since his dad is 53 years old. So, we asked if he was concerned ... and his answer was exactly what you'd expect.

"I worry about him every day," Myles said with a laugh.

"I don't know. A boxing match is kinda crazy, but you know I'm gonna be ringside. I'll support. I'll help train, stuff like that."

Shaq is no stranger to combat sports. Remember, he had a five-round exhibition match with Oscar De La Hoya in 2009 ... and went up against Shane Mosley in 2010.

He's also appeared on AEW for a tag-team match in 2021. He and Jade Cargill went up against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.