Shaquille O'Neal Defends Jerry Jones After Micah Parsons Trade

Jerry Jones still has one very large Cowboys fan in his corner despite his shocking trade of Micah Parsons -- Shaquille O'Neal!!!

The Big Diesel told TMZ Sports this week he still has Jones' back ... this despite the Dallas owner jettisoning his favorite team's best player to Green Bay late last month.

In fact, Shaq jokingly threatened to get physical with our Michael Babcock for even remotely implying that Dallas supporters should turn on the Cowboys' boss.

"Don't you ever disrespect my Jerry Jones," O'Neal said amid a chat about several hot-button sports issues. "Mike, I will come through this TV and slap that gel out your hair. Don't you ever disrespect my damn Jerry Jones."

The message has got to feel good for Jones ... as most of Cowboys Nation hasn't exactly been thrilled with him since he sent Parsons to the Packers in exchange for draft picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

Things haven't been much better since Parsons recorded a sack in his first game in the green and gold ... but O'Neal made it clear he's still riding with Jones.

But one Cowboy he wants to see more from? CeeDee Lamb -- after the star wideout dropped several key passes in the season-opener against the Eagles.

