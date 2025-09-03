Shaquille O'Neal Drops Signature Cologne With JCPenney

If you wanna smell "strong" and "smooth" like Shaquille O'Neal, now's your chance ... the NBA Hall of Famer just dropped a signature cologne!!

TMZ Sports has learned the fragrance launched on Wednesday ... and the legendary center has his fingerprints all over the final product, which is "all about presence."

"It’s strong, smooth, and leaves a mark, just like I aim to do in everything I take on. I wanted something luxurious but still within reach, and this is it," O'Neal said.

We're told the scent is a mix of woody amber, musk, Tonka Bean, Suede, Cardamom, Benzoin, bright Bergamot and Grapefruit -- a combination that promises to give that confident and captivating fragrance.

The cologne will be sold exclusively with JCPenney, which is an expansion of O'Neal's clothing line with the store.

"Shaq has been an incredible partner to us through his Shaquille O’Neal XLG big and tall line, which has been a customer favorite for seven years," said Jo Osborne, the SVP, GMM Beauty, Center Core & Footwear at JCPenney.

"We're thrilled to grow that partnership by introducing his signature fragrance to our collection, as we continue to deliver affordable luxuries our customers love."

The 4.2 oz black and gold bottle will be priced at $55.

O'Neal has been known to not overprice his product like his sneakers ... which he notably sold for a bargain in the past.