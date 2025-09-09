Master P Wants University of New Orleans Showdown With Shaq's Sacramento State

Play video content TMZSports.com

Master P wants the smoke with Shaquille O'Neal ... telling TMZ Sports he's hoping to set up a college basketball matchup between their two schools -- University of New Orleans and Sacramento State!!

We spoke with Miller while he was busy hosting the "TMZ After Dark" tour over the weekend ... and during a brief pause in all the fun, the rap legend -- and new president of basketball operations at UNO -- explained how he's trying to set up a competition with the Hornets, as the Big Aristotle is their GM and his son Shaqir is on the roster.

"If y'all want to see that, y'all need to call the NCAA and say, 'Look, man, at least let us scrimmage each other this year,'" P said. "I think that'll be big for the culture in New Orleans. Shaq and Master P at the University of New Orleans and University of Sacramento."

For those unaware, the Colonel was tapped to run things at UNO earlier this year.

He knows the 2025-26 schedule is set in stone ... so odds are they won't have time to work a potential matchup in the near future.

With that in mind, P said he still wants a friendly competition with the Hall of Famer. So, what's the next best thing for the two to do for bragging rights??

A DJ battle, of course!!

"I'm back in the clubs DJing," P said. "Now, I know you DJing, but guess what? Let's go at it on the wheels of steel. I ain't rapping no more, but guess what -- I could get on a DJ anytime, we could turn up. Louisiana Style."