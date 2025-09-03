Master P Reached Out to Lil Wayne About Performing at Univ. of New Orleans

Play video content TMZSports.com

Master P may not be the only legendary Louisianian in the house when the Univ. of New Orleans tips off its hoops season in two months, 'cause the hip hop mogul tells us he's reached out to Lil Wayne, and he wants Weezy to perform!

Miller -- now Coach P -- stopped by the TMZ offices where he chopped it up with Babcock, opening up on his new gig as U.N.O.'s President of Basketball Operations and assistant coach ... as Percy attempts a complete overhaul of the struggling program.

"I'm bringing some huge talent, but I reached out to Lil Wayne's management team, so we're gonna see how that goes," P said, adding ... "But if it doesn't work out [for the first game on Nov. 8th,] we've got 11 more home games which we can bring him in."

But that's not all Percy has planned in the entertainment department.

"I'm gonna hit up J. Cole. There's so much talent out here. You got NBA Youngboy, you got Boozy, we got a lot of locals from New Orleans and Baton Rouge and Louisiana that we can hit up first."

As pumped up as Miller is for the in-game entertainment -- and for as much as it'll boost recruitment (what young player wouldn't want to rub shoulders with Wayne and Cole?!) -- the mission is bigger for Coach P.

"My coach saved my life and helped change my life and I said I want to pay that back forward and help the next generation, help the kids where I grew up at to find the next P, find the next other successful person that comes from poverty, to let them know that you can make it, we believe in you."

P added ... "It's all about education and the next generation. I feel like if I could start reaching middle school students and preparing them to go to college, then they'll further their education and crime will go down, poverty will go down and we'll be able to create these diamonds in the rough. They always say a diamond is dirty till you clean it up."

In fact, speaking of young students, Miller says he's planning to personally pay for four thousand middle schoolers to attend a game at UNO this season.