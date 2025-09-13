Shaquille O'Neal Says He Will Host 'TMZ After Dark' Tour

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shaquille O'Neal says he's ready to take over Hollywood with TMZ ... offering to host an upcoming edition of the "TMZ After Dark" tour!

The NBA Hall of Famer told us he's ready to join up with fans of the show for a night of revelry ... as long as we do it up as big as the 7'1" inch celeb himself.

Shaq tells us he's down to hit the normal places our tour goes -- Scum & Villainy, Saddle Ranch, TomTom, Roosterfish or the like -- but, he wants the evening to end with a party of 100K strong ... all raging to DJ Diesel himself.

Harvey chatted with Shaq about the nuts and bolts of it, too ... and, it sounds like our people gotta get in touch with his -- so, it's in the works!

Shaq might be literally the biggest celebrity to ever host the tour ... but, we've had some other A-listers lead the tour as well.

Most recently, Farrah Abraham twerked on Master P while riding a bus ... and, Ray J, Chanel West Coast and Jerry O'Connell have all hosted in the past.

Basically, ya never know what could happen on one of these popular tours ...