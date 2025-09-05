Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ray J, Zeus Network's Lemuel Plummer Nearly Throw Hands in Heated Reunion

Ray J, Lemuel Plummer Nearly Fight 1 Year After BET Brawl

By TMZ Staff
Published
NEARLY COMING TO BLOWS
Ray J and Zeus Network's Lemuel Plummer are sitting down a year after they fought each other -- and things almost got physical once again.

Check out the dramatic trailer for their recorded sit-down released by Lemuel ... the pair are immediately on edge as they discuss the near-brawl that occurred at a BET Awards after-party in June 2024.

090525-ray-j-lemuel-plummer-split
There appears to be a mix of issues ... Ray J says his foe talked trash about his network -- he launched Tronix Network in March 2024 -- and the stars disagree about who swung first as tensions boiled over last year.

090525-ray-j-shirtless
Ray J even takes his shirt off at one point, and security guards have to hold them back from each other more than once ... and it seems like any possibility of reconciliation is gone.

090525-ray-j-lemuel-plummer
However, things turn uphill during their chat and in a stunning turn of events, Lemuel offers Ray J a gig as an official host of Zeus' upcoming reality dating show "Love Cabin," which RJ excitedly accepts.

Meanwhile, Tia Kemp -- who acted as a mediator during the no-holds-barred meeting -- is offered a spot as the show's narrator.

It appears Ray J and the CEO were able to patch things up and move on -- a far cry from where they were a year ago.

070124-ray-j-lemmuel-plummer-kal JULY 2024
CRAZY CONFLICT
We reported their contentious exchange last year ... after which Ray J admitted he was feeling suicidal over the "mind-blowing" drama.

However, he's been doing much better as of late, and has even taken a few spins on the TMZ After Dark Tour!

081725_tmz_after_dark_ray_j_kal
RAY J TURNS IT UP!!!
Check out his thrilling time in our video above ... and stay tuned for his sit-down with his enemy-turned-colleague.

