Ray J Gets Wild With Birthday Party on 'TMZ After Dark Tour'
Ray J's expanding his hosting duties on the "TMZ After Dark Tour" ... because now he's helping host birthday parties.
Saturday's tour featured a b-day charter ... and the footage is absolutely wild ... with a bunch of ladies dressed up like "The Wizard of Oz" ... including one super fun Oompa Loompa!!!
Ray J grabbed someone's phone and started recording as the whole bus sang and danced to the Kelly Clarkson classic jam, "Since U Been Gone."
Check out the photos .... the party is hopping on the bus, and folks on the street are looking up at the riders and dancing too!!!
Tickets for the "TMZ After Dark Tour" are going fast ... and folks can book private birthdays, bachelorette parties and corporate events.