Jerry O'Connell Twerks With Fans on 'TMZ After Dark' Tour

The "TMZ After Dark" tour is one of the wildest parties in all of Hollywood ... and, Jerry O'Connell busted out some crazy dance moves on Friday night's edition!

The actor hosted the event ... and guests didn't even need to walk into the bars and clubs our tour bus stops at in order to throw it back -- they did a ton of dancing just on the ride.

Check out the clip ... O'Connell's twerking with fans -- jokingly saying some of the riders got a little handsy with him.

We had a birthday on the tour ... celebrated by throwing back a shot at one of the stops along the way -- lots of smiles and laughs all around.

We talked to Jerry about his favorite part of the tour ... and, he says he's a big fan of the energy people bring to the bus -- and the way they shake their tail feathers once on it.

Jerry's the second host we've had on our new tour ... following in Ray J's footsteps as the master of ceremonies -- who hosted a few weekends in a row and gave our tour a glowing review.