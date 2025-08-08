'Love Island' Star Pepe Gives Post-Villa Update on Relationship With Iris

Play video content TMZ.com

"Love Island" star Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez is still basking in the love -- and it’s not just his fans sending him heart-eyes, Iris Kendall’s still got him feeling some type of way too!

We caught up with Pepe while cruising on the TMZ Tour bus, and one of our visitors threw the juiciest question about him and Iris. If his smile didn’t say it all, he confirmed -- they’re both doing great!

IYDK, these two paired up after their strongest connections -- Thomas "TJ" Palma and Hannah Fields -- got the boot on the latest season of "Love Island USA." And yep, they stuck together all the way to the finale!