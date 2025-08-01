'Love Island USA' Huda Mustafa's Red Carpet Debut With Netflix Reality Star Sparks Rumors

'Love Island USA' Season 7 star -- and most loved-to-be-hated islander -- Huda Mustafa made her red carpet debut this week, and she didn't arrive solo ... showing up hand in hand with Netflix reality star Louis Russell.

Huda has been seen in public a lot lately with Louis -- who starred on Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle" Season 5, and is on the newest season of 'Perfect Match' -- leading fans to believe the two are an item ... and leaving us to wonder if the romance is confirmed, or if it's just two friends adding fuel to the fire.

Huda made headlines this season of "Love Island USA" as fans judged her for being a mom who left her young daughter in order to be on the show ... but she managed to stick it out all the way through to the finale -- where her relationship ended abruptly, leaving the villa single as a pringle.

However, it appears it didn't take long for this bombshell to get over her ex island boo, now she's out and about with another reality hunk ... and fans are pointing out his similarities to the guy she was coupled up with for most of the show -- Jeremiah Brown.

As we said, Louis is set to appear on "Perfect Match" Season 3 -- premiering today -- so these new pics at the red carpet for the horror movie "Weapons" just might be exposing he too left his show all by his lonesome.

We've reached out to both Huda and Louis for comment ... so far, nothing back.