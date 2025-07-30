JaNa Craig’s Friend Hints at Reasoning for Kenny Rodriguez Split

"Love Island USA" star JaNa Craig's friend hinted at some uncomfortable background involving her "terrible, disgusting and disappointing" split from Kenny Rodriguez -- and it's not a good look for him.

JaNa's close friend Charmane Smith alleged Kenny was in the relationship for all the wrong reasons -- and lied about everything -- as she warned followers to check their partners' text messages in a since-deleted post to her Instagram Story Tuesday night.

She cautioned ... "My advice for women in relationships: if you have access – go thru [sic] your man’s phone TODAY. Search keywords like 'I don’t like black women, I thought I would get more money from this, I’m faking this relationship, going on the show would be for clout, I can’t wait to be done w this so I can f**k hella b*tches." She has since gone private on Instagram following the head-turning post.

Charmane's no-bars-held advice comes after JaNa confirmed earlier Tuesday she was devastated by her breakup from Kenny, who she had been with since placing 3rd on Season 6 of "Love Island USA" in 2024.

She addressed the speculation after we broke the news about their split Sunday, writing ... "Discovering that someone you loved isn't who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn't been genuine since day one has been truly devastating."

Kenny eventually responded with an Instagram Story of his own, noting ... "Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term."

JaNa fired back at him by posting another message in which she called him a "manipulative liar," adding ... "You not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!!"

Sounds like Kenny has some explaining to do ... but perhaps, JaNa's friend beat him to it.