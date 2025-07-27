'Love Island USA' Stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez Breakup

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez -- two stars from season 6 of "Love Island USA" -- are through ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... JaNa and Kenny broke up Sunday morning -- with Craig ultimately making the choice to end the relationship.

We're told it's not yet clear what led to the split ... but, JaNa's been leaning on her close girlfriends all day to help her get through her heartbreak.

Online speculation about the couple's breakup has spread over the last few days ... after eagle-eyed fans noticed JaNa and Kenny took one another out of their Instagram bios and stopped following each other.

JaNa's close friends Serena Page and Leah Kateb -- known collectively as "PPG," short for "Powerpuff Girls" on the show -- unfollowed Kenny as did their significant others.

In fact, it seems they had all their friends unfollow the other person ... even though they were posting about one another on social media last night -- so, this seems like some sort of major blowup occurred.

JaNa and Kenny finished in third place in the competition last year ... with Kenny coming into the Villa on Day 13. Serena and her beau Kordell Page ultimately took home the $100K prize.