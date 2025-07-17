'Love Island's Huda Mustafa Says Chris Seeley Barely Put It In

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Huda Mustafa says Chris Seeley's talking a lot about their amorous activities for someone who didn't give her the ride of her life ... claiming he only "barely" put it in when they had sex!

The "Love Island USA" star stopped by Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast to discuss her time on the show ... and dished on the sexual prowess of her partner on the show, Chris Seeley.

Cooper asks if Seeley talked to Huda before telling other people in the villa they'd done the deed ... and, she says not only did they not have a discussion -- but, the extent of their sexual activity was totally overblown, too.

Huda says he only put his you-know-what about halfway you-know-where when they were getting down together ... and she insists it wasn't because she couldn't handle his size -- so, it sounds like Chris ain't packin' a monster either.

Mustafa goes on to say she doesn't like when people share her business publicly ... which might be part of the reason the two decided to break up in the finale.

ICYMI ... Chris and Huda finished third on the show and broke up in the finale during a romantic dinner, which was awkwardly interrupted by a crooner with poor timing and ended with Huda asking to be carried -- AFTER they split.