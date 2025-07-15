'Love Island USA' Iris and TJ Reunite After Show

Play video content TMZ.com

"Love Island USA" contestants Iris Kendall and TJ Palma look like they may be giving things another shot back home on the mainland ... because she's hanging out with him, and not Pepe Garcia.

TMZ obtained video from Iris and TJ's reunion Monday night in Los Angeles ... they were coupled up in Fiji before TJ got eliminated -- now they've reunited in L.A. and it looks like the sparks are flying.

Check out the clip ... Iris and TJ are hugging, smiling and flirting ... and we're told they went on a walk and talk for about two hours before going into his place, where they were greeted by fellow 'Love Island' contestant Austin Shepard.

It's pretty interesting to see Iris and TJ together again -- and so soon. Iris coupled up with Pepe after TJ left the villa, and she and Pepe made it to the show's final four.

We saw Iris and Pepe leaving Fiji with the rest of the finalists ... they were holding hands and she was sitting on his lap ... but as soon as she landed at LAX, she basically went straight over to TJ's rental.

We're told Iris' friends dropped her off at TJ's place ... and in the video, you see him come out to meet her on the street ... and they sit down for a chat.

TJ was hoping for a reunion with Iris once she left the villa ... and it looks like he got his wish.

Pepe didn't go to L.A. with the rest of the islanders and instead went home to nearby Orange County to see his parents and his dog ... opening the door for Iris and TJ to hang out.