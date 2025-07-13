'Love Island USA' Season 7 Winner Crowned at End of Tumultuous Season

"Love Island USA" season 7 officially has a winning couple ... bringing an end to one of the most scandal-filled seasons in the show's history.

The season finale aired Sunday night ... and, because of different time zones, the winner leaked online just before the show beamed out to West Coast audiences.

We're not trying to spoil it for anyone who is invested ... so, if you haven't seen the finale, stop clicking now -- THERE ARE SPOILERS AHEAD.

For those of you still with us, the winning couple is Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales. They will split the coveted $100K cash prize ... plus, it seems they've found a true partner in one another.

Thus ends a tough season for everyone involved with the show -- host Ariana Madix, who broke down crying about it recently, included -- after two different contestants were booted from the show for past racist remarks they made.

Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega both found themselves in hot water ... and, have each shared the scary messages they've received for racially insensitive remarks.

