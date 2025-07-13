Cierra Ortega Reflects on 'Love Island USA' Journey After Show Exit

Cierra Ortega is sharing memories and showing love after her unexpected exit from "Love Island USA," following a racism controversy that cut her time on the show short.

Cierra took to Instagram on Saturday to reflect on her experience -- and gave her blessing to ex-partner Nic Vansteenberghe and his new connection, Olandria Carthen writing ... "People, moments, and memories I’ll cherish forever, she captioned a carousel of photos featuring her fellow Islanders.

She continued by saying her journey on the show didn't end the way she hoped but says she felt there was real connection, love and growth. "There’s still so much more growing to do -- and for that, I’ll always be grateful," she wrote.

Cierra had kind words for Nic and Olandria, who have emerged as one of the show’s strongest couples heading into the finale. "To the #nicolandria nation -- they are two people I care deeply for and absolutely adore," she said. "I’ve always wanted nothing but happiness for each of them in this experience. That has never and will never change."

Earlier this month, Cierra’s journey was derailed after fans discovered resurfaced posts from her social media that contained a racial slur. While she was still in the villa and unaware of the backlash, producers made the decision to remove her from the show.

Days later, she posted a candid video on Instagram addressing the situation head-on. "I am not the victim in the situation. While I was in the villa, there were some posts that resurfaced from my past where I was very naively using an incredibly offensive and derogatory term."