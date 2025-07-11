'Love Island USA' Yulissa Escobar Shows Hateful Messages From N-Word Scandal

Former "Love Island USA" cast member Yulissa Escobar says her N-word scandal went from folks holding her accountable to people sending her death threats and vile scorn ... and she's sharing some of the hateful messages she says she's been getting.

Yulissa just posted a bunch of direct messages she says she's received since being booted from the hit reality show ... and there are threats of violence, comments on her appearance and folks telling her to kill herself.

She says the hateful messages have been pouring in daily since she was kicked out of the 'Love Island' villa after fans found out she had casually dropped the N-word on podcasts in the past.

Yulissa apologized for using the slur and promised to do better ... but she says the hate she's getting is not helping her grow, and she says it's "full-blown cyberbullying" that's bad for her mental health.

Worth noting ... fellow "Love Island USA" cast member Cierra Ortega also said she's getting death threats from her Asian slur scandal.