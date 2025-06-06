'Love Island USA' Yulissa Escobar Addresses N-Word Scandal

Former "Love Island USA" cast member Yulissa Escobar has spoken out about the furious fan reaction to her casual racist comments she made before she appeared on, then disappeared quietly from Season 7 of the hit show.

ICYMI ... 'L.I. USA' fans were enraged Yulissa had a brief moment of fame as an islander on the popular dating show, after podcast clips showing her throwing around racist slurs resurfaced -- and she was quietly taken off the show during the second episode, without explanation or further appearance.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Yulissa posted her official statement via Instagram today with a cover photo featuring the words "Owning My Mistakes Speaking My Truth." She gets right to the point, starting her statement with an apology for using a word she "had no right in using."

Escobar admits the word she used is a racial slur, and she used it "ignorantly," claiming she didn't get the history behind the insult. She says she wasn't trying to hurt anyone or piss people off, but says she recognizes now that "intention doesn’t excuse impact."

Play video content

Escobar said at the time these clips were recorded, that was how she casually spoke in normal conversation -- "I didn’t know better then, but I do now."

Yulissa tells fans she's grown since then, in her speech and her presence.

She takes the time to call out "fake statements" from others that have surfaced during this controversy. "I don’t need anyone to speak for me. I’m choosing to speak for myself because I take full ownership of my actions."