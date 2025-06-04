Walton Goggins & Aimee Lou Wood Say There Is No Feud Between Them

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood are putting their feud rumors to rest ... addressing it all in a wide-ranging interview -- and making a social media gesture to convince fans.

The "White Lotus" costars sat down for an interview with Variety ... and, they say there are no issues between them, and the internet simply made a big to-do about innocuous social media activity.

For example, lots of fans thought Goggins was laughing at the depiction of ALW in a "Saturday Night Live" parody she found particularly hurtful when he posted about it on social media ... but, he says that's not the case.

WG says he was laughing at the sketch itself, and he took down his comment the second he saw how upset Wood was at the bit.

Goggins heaped praise on Wood, saying ... "There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me," before adding, "You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be. I’ll be on an island, I think Greece. But she’s special. There is no feud. She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.”

As for why Goggins unfollowed Wood on IG ... he says it's all part of the process of distancing himself from the character he played -- which means distancing himself from his scene partners. It may sound a bit strange ... but, Goggins is one heck of an actor -- so, it's hard to judge the guy's process.

Wood is by his side during the whole talk ... sharing her horror at finding out someone labeled Goggins "sleazy" -- adding she didn't correct the rumors of drama early on because she thought her words would just be twisted.

Goggins finished off the interview by proving with actions -- instead of just words -- that he and Aimee are good ... 'cause he's following her again!