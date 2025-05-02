Walton Goggins Shuts Down Interview After Aimee Lou Wood Line of Questioning

Walton Goggins isn't doing much to dispel ongoing gossip about a feud with his 'White Lotus' costar Aimee Lou Wood ... he just shut down an interview when asked about the reality of the rumored rift.

In a sit-down interview, Goggins was asked directly about the state of his real-life relationship with Wood following rumors of on-set strife during filming of "The White Lotus" ... and WG responded, "I'm not going to have that conversation."

In a Times of London newspaper interview published Thursday, the interviewer tried to broach the subject several times, but was denied by the actor, and the two publicists who were present.

ICYDK ... Aimee Lou Wood played Walton's girlfriend on Season 3 of "The White Lotus" -- and rumors have swirled about chemistry between the two actors souring by the end of filming ... possibly after a workplace fling gone south.

The appearance of conflict escalated when "Saturday Night Live" aired a spoof of 'White Lotus' a couple weeks ago, in which Sarah Sherman played Wood and mocked her British accent -- and her oversized teeth. Wood objected to the sketch, calling it "mean" and "unfunny" ... but, Goggins had already registered his amused approval of the segment, which also parodied the Trump White House.

Underneath an 'SNL' post of the sketch on Instagram, Walton wrote ... “Hahahahahhahaha amazzzingggg.”

Walton was asked directly in the Times of London interview ... Have the two actors had a falling out?

"I'm not gonna have that conversation," he answered. An unidentified publicist who was present then said "We're not going there, thank you." The other publicist in attendance said "Next question."

Goggins is set to host 'SNL' in two weeks, though he declined to comment on that as well.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Further pressed about the relationship, or lack thereof, Goggins said, "There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media -- it’s in a vacuum." Asked one more time, Goggins responded to the interviewer, Ed Potton ... “What the f***, Ed! Come on buddy. Wow.”

One of the publicists then shut the whole thing down, with ... “We’re going to end it there."