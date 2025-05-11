Walton Goggins Avoids 'White Lotus' Feud Chatter During ‘SNL’ Hosting Gig

Walton Goggins drew no attention to the ongoing rumors he's feuding with his "White Lotus" costar Aimee Lou Wood during his hosting duties on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

In his opening monologue, Goggins refrained from directly addressing the speculation saying ... "Most of you probably know me from ‘The White Lotus.’ No spoilers, but I die."

He went on to humorously reference his character's fate and unexpected rise to sex symbol status in the HBO series. "Some of my friends have even asked me, ‘What does it feel like to become a sex symbol at 53 years old?’ And you know what, if I’m being honest, it feels fantastic."

The ongoing feud rumors began in April when fans noticed Goggins and Wood had unfollowed each other on Instagram and avoided each other at events like the 2025 Met Gala.

Their fellow costar Jason Isaacs further fueled the speculation by commenting about on on-set tensions. Goggins shut down a reporter's question about the rumored feud during a recent interview saying ... "What the f–k! ... Come on, buddy. Wow."