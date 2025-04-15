'SNL' Gave No Formal Apology to Aimee Lou Wood for 'White Lotus' Parody

"The White Lotus" star Aimee Lou Wood says she's "had apologies from 'SNL'" for a skit making fun of her teeth -- but we've learned the sketch comedy show has done no such thing.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... "Saturday Night Live" did NOT reach out to Aimee with a formal apology.

We're told Aimee may have spoken to someone she knows on the show and they may have apologized, but no such apology came down from 'SNL' in any official or formal capacity.

Aimee's on the record saying her portrayal on 'SNL' was "mean and unfunny" ... mainly because of jokes about her chompers.

Our sources say 'SNL' wouldn't feel compelled to apologize to Aimee because the show makes fun of everyone's appearance, including Donald Trump's gut in the 'WL' skit.

We're told the show's position is that nobody takes it seriously except for Aimee ... and that everyone on set loves her, and comedic impressions come from a good place.

