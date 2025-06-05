'Love Island USA' Yulissa Escobar Kicked Off Island After N-Word Scandal

"Love Island USA" fans were ready to kick Yulissa Escobar to the curb over her racist slur scandal, but plot twist -- she's already outta there before they even had the chance!

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, 18 minutes into Wednesday’s episode of Season 7, narrator Iain Stirling casually dropped the bombshell that Yulissa had left the villa -- and just like that, the show carried on like nothing happened!

Viewers online couldn’t help but laugh at the speedy announcement, joking producers worked overtime to wash their hands of Yulissa, eager to scrub her scandal from the season.

No explanation, no drama -- just a clean exit. The other Islanders didn’t bat an eye, not even during the recoupling ... including her new partner Ace Greene, who she’d just linked up with the night before.

Peacock hasn’t said a word about Yulissa’s exit, but fans are already connecting the dots, with many speculating it’s got something to do with videos surfacing of her dropping the N-word in not one, but two separate podcast clips.

Yulissa was already in Fiji, cut off from her phone, when the videos started making the rounds -- so her friend hopped onto IG to defend her from the backlash, commenting: "lol... y’all act like you never said the N word before, stop being so f***ing sensitive."