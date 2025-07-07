'Love Island USA' Cierra Ortega's Parents Speak Out After Her Racist Posts Resurface

Cierra Ortega from "Love Island USA" just got kicked off the show after old posts of her using racial slurs against Asians went viral -- but her family has her full support, backing her up as she goes through the scandal.

Her parents hit up her IG Story on Sunday after her exit, saying that while they weren't brushing off what’s come to light, the week had been one of the toughest they'd ever faced ... and they begged people to show their daughter some compassion.

The post blasted the hate flooding online ... calling it uncalled for and heartbreaking, stressing no one deserves that level of intense hostility, no matter the mistakes they've made.

They admitted Cierra hasn’t had time to fully process everything -- she hadn't even seen all of it yet -- but once she did, she'd take full responsibility in her own words -- all with honesty, growth, and grace.

The show announced Cierra left the show because of a "personal situation" in Sunday night's episode. The fan hate has been spreading quickly -- along with this season’s eliminated contestant, Belle-A Walker, an Asian American, saying Cierra's posts left her heartbroken. Jenn Tran from "The Bachelorette" also spoke out against Cierra, saying there is "no excuse," and her comments made her very "upset."

