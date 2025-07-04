'Love Island' Star Andrea Carmona Shares Advice with Huda Mustafa

Play video content TMZ.com

Huda Mustafa needs to remember to lean on her friends and family amid all the online hate she's getting ... this according to another former "Love Island" star.

We caught up with Andrea Carmona -- a star on season 6 of the show who was on the receiving end of fan ire during her time on the show from the second she left the villa -- and, she says her support system is the only reason she was able to get through the hard times.

ICYMI ... Huda's been getting hate for her actions on the show -- especially for a few emotional outbursts and allegedly manipulative behavior.

Carmona says she could post literally anything -- a generic sunset or an errant pic of her thumb -- and people would still be chirping at her ... so, she understands what Mustafa must be going through.

Andrea says Huda needs to remember she will never make everyone happy ... so, it's not worth trying.

She says she's happy to sit down with Huda once her time on the show is over ... so, the two can lean on each other and discuss the issues they've both faced.

As for other reality TV opportunities ... Andrea says she turned down the "Beyond the Villa" show other members of her season are taking part in -- and, she explains why.