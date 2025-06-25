'Love Island USA' Charlie Georgiou Reacts to His Ex Getting Boot on Show

Play video content TMZ.com

'Love Island USA' star Charlie Georgiou's previous match Hannah Fields got voted off the island this week -- and he's telling TMZ all about his feelings watching her pack her bags after her dramatic turn on the show.

The British babe tells us he was actually more blown away at the fact his former Fiji bestie -- Jeremiah Brown -- had been voted off, rather than his own villa vixen!!!

Watch the clip ... Charlie admits to us he misses making Hannah coffee in the morning, and only time will tell what's in store for the couple once Hannah joins Charlie in the outside world.

ICYMI ... Charlie was one of the first to go this season after being voted off by his fellow islanders. At the time of his departure, CG was coupled up with Hannah -- who was later caught hooking up with a new guy shortly after his exit.

The exiled islander revealed to us that when he first entered the villa, he was so in shock and overwhelmed about being there, he was unable to eat or sleep ... but that all changed once Hannah arrived as the newest bombshell.

Charlie tells us after that, he started sleeping well and he regained his appetite during his time in the villa.

The UK hunk gives some words of advice regarding the hate and criticism surrounding his former cast members ... telling them, "you know who you are, so just be yourself." Catch the full clip for the rest of his advice.