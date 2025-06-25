'Love Island' Star Faces New Charges of Alleged Sex Assault of Ex in Front of Their Child
“Love Island” contestant Cashel Barnett has been held in a Utah jail since last month, facing charges of allegedly brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend in front of their child ... and now he's facing even more felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting the same victim.
According to court docs obtained by TMZ … Utah prosecutors leveled three new charges against the reality star on Tuesday -- including aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.
Per the docs ... Cashel slapped and choked his ex-girlfriend while sexually assaulting her last November. This after he allegedly withheld any physical contact for a month because the alleged victim asked him to get a job to help support their child.
The victim claims during the most recent assault, she lost consciousnesses for a brief period of time ... which all allegedly started when Cashel put his hands down her pants -- and when she kissed him back ... he allegedly flew into a rage and told her she was being punished so, she wasn't allowed to do that. He allegedly asked her, "Is this what you f---ing want?" prior to the sexual assault.
The alleged sex assault allegedly took place in front of the 1-year-old, who was crying.
Cashel is being held without bail ... and we're told he'll be arraigned on the new charges this week.
Cashel appeared on “Love Island” in 2019 and on “The Challenge: USA” in 2022.