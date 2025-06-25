'Love Island' Star Faces New Charges of Alleged Sex Assault of Ex in Front of Their Child

“Love Island” contestant Cashel Barnett has been held in a Utah jail since last month, facing charges of allegedly brutally assaulting his ex-girlfriend in front of their child ... and now he's facing even more felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting the same victim.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ … Utah prosecutors leveled three new charges against the reality star on Tuesday -- including aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Per the docs ... Cashel slapped and choked his ex-girlfriend while sexually assaulting her last November. This after he allegedly withheld any physical contact for a month because the alleged victim asked him to get a job to help support their child.

The victim claims during the most recent assault, she lost consciousnesses for a brief period of time ... which all allegedly started when Cashel put his hands down her pants -- and when she kissed him back ... he allegedly flew into a rage and told her she was being punished so, she wasn't allowed to do that. He allegedly asked her, "Is this what you f---ing want?" prior to the sexual assault.

The alleged sex assault allegedly took place in front of the 1-year-old, who was crying.

Cashel is being held without bail ... and we're told he'll be arraigned on the new charges this week.