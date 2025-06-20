'Love Island USA' Couple Caught on Camera Doing Some Hanky-Panky

Thursday's episode of "Love Island USA" turned into softcore porn ... coupled-up Hannah Fields and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez got down and dirty under the covers -- and it was all caught on camera for fans to see!

The cameras were rolling last night when the two lovebirds snuggled up in bed together ... check out the clip ... Hannah licks her fingertips and Pepe scooches in close and some rustling under the covers follows -- sure looks like an intimate encounter between the sheets.

For context -- in case you're not a woman in her 20s, or her boyfriend/husband being forced to watch the show -- Hannah came in as a "bombshell" ... that's the term for a new islander that enters the show ... and only coupled up with Pepe days before this saucy, sneaky scene.

Hannah was previously hooked-up with British bombshell Charlie Georgiou ... but Charlie met his fate this week when fellow islanders were forced by host Ariana Madix to vote off one of their peers from the villa, which caused quite the drama ... shocker.

Everybody in anguish and Charlie campaigning for himself like its Big Brother FRIED me #LoveIsandUSA

This then caused Hannah to be coupled up with new bombshell Pepe ... which Hannah wasn't so fond of at first, as she's seen crying in bed next to a photo of her and dumped islander Charlie.

Seems like Hannah didn't take long to recover from her man being booted, since only days later it appears she was caught getting naughty in the night ... but this connection might not last long, due to Pepe having his eyes on new islander Andreina Santos.