'Love Island' Yulissa Escobar Speaks Out Against Cancel Culture After Scandal

Former "Love Island USA" cast member Yulissa Escobar has had enough with the backlash she's received after podcast videos resurfaced of the ex-islander casually throwing around a racial slur ... and she's blaming cancel culture for her recent online abuse.

Escobar posted a long message on her Instagram account that she's fed up with cancel culture being wrongly used to erase those who are experiencing controversy, instead of its intended purpose -- holding people accountable.

Yulissa reveals she's received death threats and messages fhis week saying she should kill herself, all because of viral resurfaced videos.

She corrects some of the claims that one video is from 2024 -- pointing out it was recorded in 2021 -- she knows the truth, and "the truth matters."

The former islander goes on to say, "This isn’t 'woke.' It’s abuse" -- and she says people forget she's a real person behind the screen with feelings.

And what scares Yulissa even more ... is the world she came back to after being booted from the new season.

While she was away with no phone, having no idea what was happening in the real world, she describes her return as walking into a warzone ... "The world torn apart. Cruelty trending. Justice distorted. "

She calls it bullying dressed up as activism, and says somewhere along the way -- in her opinion -- people stopped seeing each other as people and started losing their humanity.

Escobar ends by declaring "This is NOT where my story ends. One mistake does not define a human. And that moment? Was four years ago. I’ve clearly grown and I’m just getting started."

ICYMI ... 'L.I. USA' fans were enraged Yulissa had a brief moment of fame as an islander on the popular dating show, after podcast clips showing her throwing around racist slurs resurfaced -- and she was quietly taken off the show during the second episode, without explanation or further appearance.

