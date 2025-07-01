'Love Island' Vanna Shines Despite Backlash for Getting Work Done Young, Doc Says
"Love Island USA" contestant Vanna Einerson might raise eyebrows for getting so much work done at her age -- but a top celeb doc tells TMZ, despite it all she’s looking damn good!
Dr. Michael Salzhauer -- AKA Dr. Miami -- tells TMZ the hate Vanna’s getting is totally overblown, especially by Miami standards. He says there’s zero reason to judge, as long as she knows the risks and benefits -- which, at 21, she absolutely should.
Dr. Miami admits Vanna may’ve gone a little too enthusiastic with the tweaks -- but says she most likely was intentionally chasing a more mature vibe.
The doc also points out Vanna’s far from the only one with a little help from the knife -- there’s plenty of silicone strutting around the villa, so her adjustments? Not exactly headline-worthy in that crowd!
Catch the clip ... Dr. Miami dives deeper into Vanna’s glow-up, breaks down her whole look, and even dishes on Sami Sheen’s boob job -- including why he thinks she opted to go under the knife.