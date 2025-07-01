'Love Island' Vanna Shines Despite Backlash for Getting Work Done Young, Doc Says

She's 21, Got Work Done & Still the One ...

"Love Island USA" contestant Vanna Einerson might raise eyebrows for getting so much work done at her age -- but a top celeb doc tells TMZ, despite it all she’s looking damn good!

Dr. Michael Salzhauer -- AKA Dr. Miami -- tells TMZ the hate Vanna’s getting is totally overblown, especially by Miami standards. He says there’s zero reason to judge, as long as she knows the risks and benefits -- which, at 21, she absolutely should.

Dr. Miami admits Vanna may’ve gone a little too enthusiastic with the tweaks -- but says she most likely was intentionally chasing a more mature vibe.

The doc also points out Vanna’s far from the only one with a little help from the knife -- there’s plenty of silicone strutting around the villa, so her adjustments? Not exactly headline-worthy in that crowd!