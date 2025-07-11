'Love Island USA' Taylor Says Huda Should've Gotten the Boot, Not Him & Clarke

Play video content TMZ.com

Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway were voted off "Love Island USA" this week when America decided who their favorite couple is so far -- their pairing was dead last, so they got a one-way ticket home ... but they tell us their relationship wasn't given a fair chance!!!

If there's anyone they'd sacrifice for a spot back on the island, they'd throw Huda Mustafa and her connection with Chris Seeley overboard without hesitation -- saying their relationship is way more genuine than people know, and Huda's stubbornness ruined what she had going with Chris ... nothing new for our problematic queen.

Huda has been blasted with intense heat this season, online and from other islanders. Taylor and Clarke think there's no chance of her rekindling the connection with Chris, because she's stubbornly hard-headed.

Check the clip ... Taylor explains the reason they think America might not have supported their relationship is because he decided to pick Clarke over his previous islander fling --Olandria Carthen.

Olandria and Taylor had been coupled up since day one, but when islanders staying in a separate villa -- known as Casa Amor -- infiltrated the OGs, Taylor decided to explore a new connection with Clarke ... resulting in Taylor losing his public appeal.

The couple tells us they are currently still going strong and are now going to try tackling a long-distance relationship after spending every second together in the Love Island villa.