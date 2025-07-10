'Love Island' Craze Boosts Spotify, Theme Music and Playlists See Big Spikes

Folks can't get enough of "Love Island USA" ... because music from the summer's hottest show is doing big numbers on Spotify ... and fans are creating playlists for their favorite contestants.

Our sources over at Spotify tell us streams of the 'Love Island' theme song -- "Make Me Feel - EDX Dubai Skyline Remix" by Janelle Monae and EDX -- have spiked nearly 2,000% in the U.S. since June 3, when the latest season debuted.

We're told fans are also flocking to Spotify to create their own "Love Island" playlists ... with the music streaming platform seeing a 6,300% increase in the 'LI' lists.

Some of the top tracks 'Love Island' fans are bumping ... "360" by Charli xcx, "Confident" by Demi Lovato, "Let's Love" by David Guetta & Sia, "No One Dies From Love" by Tove Lo, "One Of Your Girls" by Troye Sivan, "Came Here for Love" by Ella Eyre and Sigala and "Never the 1" by ROSIE.

What's more, fans are also making playlists for their favorite Islanders ... including Amaya, Chelley, Huda, Olandria and Iris.