'Love Island USA' Cierra Ortega's Grandma Blasts Racial Slur Retaliation

"Love Island USA" contestant Cierra Ortega is owning up to the racial slur that got her booted from the show -- but while she's apologizing, her grandma's clapping back, slamming the backlash coming her way.

Magdalena Carrillo tells TMZ in no uncertain terms -- her granddaughter is not a racist, and neither is anyone in their family ... pointing out they're immigrants themselves, so the outlandish accusation just doesn’t track.

Magdalena tells us the whole thing's gotten out of hand -- she's honestly shocked and heartbroken to see all the hate her granddaughter's recently endured.

Magdalena is, of course, aware the backlash has impacted the whole family -- and while she can't confirm whether people are actually calling ICE on them, she finds the possible stunt appalling.

Magdalena says she watched Cierra's apology video as soon as it went up ... and to her, it felt totally genuine and "she meant every word" -- and after all this drama, it's ultimately up to her granddaughter if she ever wants to jump back into the reality TV world.