WNBA's Kalani Brown Looks 'Love Island' Ready In Sexy Pre-Game Outfit

Kalani Brown looked ready to be pulled for a chat ahead of the Phoenix Mercury game on Monday -- channeling her inner "Love Island" bombshell as she made her way to the locker rooms!!

The WNBA center arrived in style at the Footprint Center for the showdown against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings ... rocking a sexy, two-piece orange dress for the occasion.

Brown certainly understood the assignment ... looking stunning before throwing on her jersey and sneakers.

The team knew Brown killed the look ... posting pictures of her on its social media pages with a playful tribute to the popular reality dating show.

"This week, a hot new bombshell has entered the villa!" the Mercury wrote.

The fans went nuts in the comments ... with one writing, "WNBA has seen a shift...and we are here for it! Basketball baddies looking 🔥."

To top it off, the Mercury won 102-72, with the help of Brown's nine rebounds and six points.