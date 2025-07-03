Nancy Lieberman Claps Back at Sophie Cunningham’s Detroit Jab, 'Ask Grant Hill!'
Nancy Lieberman Claps Back at Sophie Cunningham ... Don't Diss Detroit!!!
Nancy Lieberman isn't taking any Detroit hate sitting down ... telling TMZ Sports Sophie Cunningham needs to get her facts right after dissing the D earlier this week.
Cunningham -- who joined the Indiana Fever this year -- took a jab at Motor City when she was asked about the WNBA's decision to expand, saying, "I don’t know how excited people are to be going to Detroit."
Fever star Sophie Cunningham on the WNBA expanding to multiple new cities over the next few years:— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 1, 2025 @YahooSports
"I don’t know how excited people are to be going to Detroit or [Cleveland]" pic.twitter.com/pncwYpMar3
She didn't sound thrilled about Cleveland and Philadelphia -- the two other cities receiving WNBA teams -- all that much, either.
Lieberman -- who was a player and coach on the Detroit Shock -- was surprised by Cunningham's comment ... and was quick to defend the fans and professional athletes who are proud to represent Detroit, Cleveland, and Philly.
"You might wanna talk to LeBron [James], you might wanna talk to Grant Hill -- you might wanna talk to Julius [Erving], Chuck [Barkley], Allen Iverson," Lieberman said.
"If she were there, she would understand the fandom and the support and how loyal those cities are to their fanbase."
In fact, Lieberman has so much love for Detroit that she's down to join the coaching staff of the city's future WNBA expansion team!!
She's currently the head coach of the Power in the BIG3 League.
"Yes, I'm always open to the possibility to help women's basketball and the team I'm part of," the 67-year-old said.
Detroit’s WNBA expansion team is set to debut in 2029 ... so there's enough time for Cunningham to apologize before making the road trip.