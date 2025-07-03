Nancy Lieberman Claps Back at Sophie Cunningham’s Detroit Jab, 'Ask Grant Hill!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Nancy Lieberman isn't taking any Detroit hate sitting down ... telling TMZ Sports Sophie Cunningham needs to get her facts right after dissing the D earlier this week.

Cunningham -- who joined the Indiana Fever this year -- took a jab at Motor City when she was asked about the WNBA's decision to expand, saying, "I don’t know how excited people are to be going to Detroit."

Fever star Sophie Cunningham on the WNBA expanding to multiple new cities over the next few years:



"I don’t know how excited people are to be going to Detroit or [Cleveland]" pic.twitter.com/pncwYpMar3 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 1, 2025 @YahooSports

She didn't sound thrilled about Cleveland and Philadelphia -- the two other cities receiving WNBA teams -- all that much, either.

Lieberman -- who was a player and coach on the Detroit Shock -- was surprised by Cunningham's comment ... and was quick to defend the fans and professional athletes who are proud to represent Detroit, Cleveland, and Philly.

"If she were there, she would understand the fandom and the support and how loyal those cities are to their fanbase."

In fact, Lieberman has so much love for Detroit that she's down to join the coaching staff of the city's future WNBA expansion team!!

She's currently the head coach of the Power in the BIG3 League.

"Yes, I'm always open to the possibility to help women's basketball and the team I'm part of," the 67-year-old said.