New York Knicks Set to Hire Mike Brown as Next Head Coach, Ben Stiller Approves

What can Brown do for the New York Knicks?? They're hoping the answer is "win championships" ... 'cause the team is slated to name Mike Brown its next head coach.

Shams Charania revealed the expected signing on Wednesday ... almost one month after the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau, their leader of the bench for the past five seasons.

The Knicks met with several candidates for the position ... including college basketball coach and former WNBA star Dawn Staley.

They also had their eyes set on Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder and Chris Finch ... but were denied permission by their respective teams.

The Thibs firing caught fans off guard ... especially after the Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, something they hadn't done since the 1990s.

Thibs -- who was named NBA Coach of the Year twice -- led the Knicks to the playoffs in four out of his five seasons with the franchise.

One of the most notable Knicks fans certainly seemed stoked with the Brown news ... as Ben Stiller posted support on X.

Brown previously served as head coach of the Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.