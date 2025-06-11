Former Knicks Head Coach Tom Thibodeau Breaks Silence Following Firing

Tom Thibodeau is breaking his silence a week after the New York Knicks kicked him to the curb after falling a round shy of the NBA Finals ... but he's not blasting his former team, he's thanking everyone in a heartfelt newspaper ad!

Thibodeau took out an advertisement in Wednesday's edition of The New York Times, and if there's any bitterness about his firing, you would never know.

Tom Thibodeau took out this ad in the NYT pic.twitter.com/07vhPhO1wx — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 11, 2025 @JLEdwardsIII

"To the best city in the world with the best fans in the world: Thank you," he wrote. "When I was hired in 2020, I said this was my dream job. I am grateful that the dream has become a reality."

"I am proud of everything we accomplished together, including four playoff appearances and this year's run to the Eastern Conference Finals -- our first in 25 years."

Thibs signed off by thanking the fans for believing in him, and saying that watching them bring The Garden to life "With Knicks energy is something I will never forget."

New York fired the 67-year-old last week, with the org. saying that it was time to take the franchise in a different direction.

Players like Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart both took time to show their appreciation to their now-former head coach following his dismissal ... with Brunson sharing a photo of the two with the caption "🤍🤞🏽" -- with Hart thanking him in a post on X.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.