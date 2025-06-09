Ben Stiller Jokes About New York Knicks Loss During 2025 Tony Awards

Ben Stiller's still feelin' the pain from the Knicks' crushing defeat to the Pacers ... and with no NBA Finals game to attend at MSG, the actor threw on his finest tux and hit up the Tony Awards just a handful of blocks from the arena, where the actor lamented the loss in front of the A-list crowd!

Stiller's mini-therapy session went down Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall -- the biggest night in theatre -- when Stiller was on stage to present the award for Best Play.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"I'm so honored to be here because theatre is my passion. The place where I feel most at home. The stage has been a constant sanctuary for me, dating all the way back to last week when the Knicks lost in the Eastern Conference Finals." Ben said, drawing a big laugh from the audience.

The 59-year-old continued ... "I was told there's a huge crossover between theatre lovers and sports fans."

Cue more laughter.

Then Stiller got to business -- announcing the nominees -- and then the winner ... which ended up being "Purpose" by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

Despite everyone getting a kick out of the actor's jokes, it's clear the "Severance" EP is still working through the five stages of grief after New York was bounced from the playoffs by their rival Pacers in six games.

The native New Yorker was a staple throughout the playoff run ... sitting courtside alongside Timothée Chalamet and many other big-name celebrities. Stiller even made the trip to Indiana, watching his Knicks from deep within enemy territory.